Malaysian fathers go to extremes to watch over their children on first day of school

THE new school year has started, and several Malaysian parents made headlines over their cute yet unusual ways of inspiring their kids. Obviously, a child has just as much trouble letting go as their parents do.

Recently, a group of fathers was seen standing on top of a bench at a bus stop so they could see over the wall of a school in a popular TikTok video. Which has yet again brought a lot of light, to the parents struggling to let go.

The video titled ‘This is proof that fathers are more sentimental when it comes to their children going to school’ depicted how far the parents went to stand on the seats at the bus stop to watch what their youngsters were doing.

Since then, the video has gained a lot of popularity on TikTok and currently has over 827,000 views. As it demonstrated how devoted and attentive the fathers were to ensuring their children were safe on their first day of school, internet users dubbed the video sweet and cute.

Many netizens jokingly about how the fathers were likely looking at the female teachers rather than their daughters.

Other TikTok viewers remarked on how uncommon it is to see fathers stand up and exhibit the same level of anxiety on their children’s first day of school.

So what do you guys think of these adorably funny back-to-school videos this year?