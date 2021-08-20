Malaysian girl sexually harassed by a driving instructor

Everyone has both good and bad experiences during their driving lessons. However, a Malaysian girl’s encounter with a handsy driving instructor is not a surprise to many women.

Tiktok user @farey1710 told her story on the video platform and it quickly garnered lots of comments from netizens who shared their similar encounters.

One of the things that made her uncomfortable during the driving lesson was when he kept holding her hands.

When she wanted to switch gears, she was taken aback when he held her hand because she apparently switched to the wrong gear.

However, what was even more shocking to her was when he shared his intention to make her his wife.

After this scary encounter, she said it’s perhaps better to segregate the driving classes by gender. This means pairing male students with male teachers and female students with female teachers.