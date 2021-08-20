Malaysian girl sexually harassed by a driving instructor

Everyone has both good and bad experiences during their driving lessons. However, a Malaysian girl’s encounter with a handsy driving instructor is not a surprise to many women.
Tiktok user @farey1710 told her story on the video platform and it quickly garnered lots of comments from netizens who shared their similar encounters.
One of the things that made her uncomfortable during the driving lesson was when he kept holding her hands.
When she wanted to switch gears, she was taken aback when he held her hand because she apparently switched to the wrong gear.
However, what was even more shocking to her was when he shared his intention to make her his wife.
After this scary encounter, she said it’s perhaps better to segregate the driving classes by gender. This means pairing male students with male teachers and female students with female teachers.
@farey1710 Reply to @ndm_isyaa pengalaman saya tak seteruk orang lain but stil!!! Sampai bila nak diam. #fypシ #shouldbeme ♬ Horror atmosphere piano & SE. - Kohrogi
Sadly, many other women shared similar encounters with other driving instructors and it showed how prevalent this issue is.
“Weh, I’m scared to get a driving license,” a netizen wrote.
Someone else also echoed the same sentiment and wrote, “I’m afraid to get my driving license because of this.”
“I experienced something similar. He touched my chin and my cheeks while I was driving. What if I accidentally let go of the steering wheel and we get into an accident?” a female Tiktoker wrote.
Another netizen supported the idea of splitting the classes according to gender. “It’s better (to get) a female driving instructor even if she makes noise when you make a mistake rather than be sexually harassed (by a man),” they wrote.
“I’m a guy and I agree,” wrote another.
“Most of my female friends experienced sexual harassment. When I asked why they didn’t report, they said they were afraid they’ll be failed (in the driving test),” another user commented.
“I asked for a female instructor but many said I’m too picky. But I don’t care because I insisted to get a female instructor for my comfort,” another TikTok user wrote.
Seeing that a majority of strangers are sharing similar stories of sexual harassment during driving lessons, it definitely points to a problematic trend and something should be done to protect all future students.