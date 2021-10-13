Malaysian hikers followed by protective furry companion on their journey

A group of Malaysians had an extra companion on their hike to their pleasant surprise. On October 12 (Tuesday), @khairulaming posted a cute story about their unexpected guest on Tiktok.

During their hike, they encountered a stray dog and decided to feed the animal some biscuits before continuing their journey. They didn’t expect the furry friend to follow them throughout the hike and named the dog Pali.

Wherever they went, Pali followed them and kept them safe. Pali would go ahead of the group to scout for any dangers such as other wild animals. Once Pali was satisfied with inspections, it would return to the group.