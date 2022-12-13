Malaysian investigated in Qatar for wearing Kedah jersey

A FOOTBALL fan was recently almost turned away from watching a World Cup match in Qatar due to officials suspecting his jersey to be in support of LGBTQ elements.

The Dari Padang Tepi YouTube channel shared how football fan Zulfadli Ahmad Tajuddin from Muar, Johor was brought aside by stadium officials due to his Kedah FC being mistaken of containing LGBTQ elements.

In the video, the jersey comprised of colourful blocks in red, yellow and green squares with the words ‘Chenang Bay’ scrawled in front of the jersey.

“Maybe they saw ‘Chenang Gay’,” joked the channel’s host Datuk Jasni Shafie.

Zulfadli also said the incident took place during Germany’s final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

“I was stopped by the stadium personnel for around 30 minutes for their investigation process. At first, I didn’t understand why I was stopped by them,

“But according to the officials, they said that my football jersey confused them as they thought it was in support of the LGBTQ community,” Zulfadli explained.

Zulfadli added that the stadium officials led him to a separate room where they questioned him and took pictures of the jersey and sent it to the stadium’s management for around 30 minutes during their investigation.

“My jersey is from Kedah FC’s last season in 2020, third kit,” he said.

The football fan said he had to seek the help of Google to prove that the jersey is in fact the state’s official design but to no avail, they did not believe him.

“I had to pull out Google to show the personnel that this jersey is Kedah FC third kit’s official design but they did not believe me and they waited for the management’s decision in allowing me to watch the match,” he added.

Thankfully, he was allowed to watch the match and both he and Jasni praised Qatar’s management and security team in preventing LGBTQ influences seen during the World Cup.