Malaysian man flashes passport to cut queue in Singapore

GETTING stuck in a massive traffic jam while travelling between Singapore and Malaysia can be frustrating. But what’s more irritating is the attitude of other reckless and inconsiderate drivers on the road.

Using the middle finger or a pair of handcuffs or a stick to intimidate people into submission is a sadly common sight that we can find on the road these days.

But last Saturday, a Honda driver at Singapore’s Tuas Second Link took things to a new level of bizarreness by waving his passport in order to cut into the line of another driver.

The dashcam footage was shared on Facebook by a user named Joanna Loh, who was driving and heading to Johor Bahru with her sister.

The video has received more than 554k views, with most of the comments mocking the male Honda driver.

Infuriated that Loh’s car appeared unwilling to yield and continued to inch forward, the man rolled down the window of his black Honda and displayed his Malaysian passport.

Moments afterwards, he exited his car and appeared to warn the woman by pointing to his Malaysian license plate and his mobile phone.

The incident left Loh and her sister unsure as to what the man was attempting to convey. She speculated in her post that the man may have been attempting to intimidate two women in a Singapore-registered vehicle.

Loh stated, ironically, that she, too, was Malaysian but that the man’s actions had made her ashamed of her nationality.