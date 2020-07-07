Malaysian’s viral egg sandwich makes netizens drool

ivycher (@ivycher) has created a short video on TikTok with music Nocturne in E-flat Major, Op. 9: No. 2. Making that viral Egg Sandwich ?? #eggsandwich #foryou #fyp #food

A simple egg and cheese toastie went viral on TikTok and became a hit again when the video was recreated by Ivy from Malaysia.

To make this yummy goodness, we just need six ingredients: two eggs, two slices of bread, cheese, ham, salt and pepper.

First, she cracked two eggs in a bowl and added a pinch of salt and pepper before whisking the mixture with a fork.

In low heat, she poured the egg mixture into the pan. She then dipped one side of the bread to soak up the egg mixture before flipping the bread over to do the same.