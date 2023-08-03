Malaysian TikToker catches pickpocket attempt on camera

TRAVELING abroad can be an exciting experience however as we are vigilant of our surroundings at home, caution must be exercised abroad as anything can happen even in spots deemed the safest.

A Malaysian TikTok user, @izz_akram had managed to record a pickpocketing attempt while on a stroll with his friend on the streets of London, England.

In the video, a woman wearing a checkered shawl was seen coming closer to Izz, opening the zip of his sling bag.

“Today, I was walking with my friend on Oxford Street and then there were three people who tried to pickpocket me. She tried to open my bag’s zip. Here, she successfully unzipped my bag but could not take anything,” he said.

The second attempt depicted the pickpocket trying to rifle through the contents of his bag but fortunately, was caught in time and confronted by Izz about her pickpocketing but evaded accountability.

“After that, she tried again for a second time but this time, Alhamdullilah I noticed in time that she was trying to open my bag and after I tried to call out her actions, she did not want to admit it so please everyone, beware and take care of your belongings,” Izz recalled.

With the video blowing up online garnering 2.9 million views, netizens have come forward with their similar experiences of being victims of pickpocketing.

“It happened to me at Primark. £300 gone just like that,” a netizen shared.

“I was pickpocketed as well at a halal eatery in London. I did not notice what was happening at all and I was wearing a sling bag just like you in the video, unzipped and placed in front of me. I lost my mobile phone,” another netizen commented.

Meanwhile, other netizens suggested survival tips to avoid falling victim to these circumstances.

“Wear a bagpack, put it in front. Leave your pants pockets empty,” a netizen suggested.

“That’s why most tourists including myself would wear the sling bag underneath our jackets to avoid attracting their attention,” a netizen said.

“Avoid overdressing especially in bright colours. That’s how these people mark us as tourists and then try and steal our belongings,” another netizen pointed out.