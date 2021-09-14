Malaysian woman is inspired to learn swimming thanks to her cat

Cats are known to behave aversively towards water so imagine this cat owner’s surprise when her cat swam with her!

In a video shared on Tiktok by @alyaaamran, netizens were delighted to see the cat wading in the sea without any hint of fear.

According to mStar, the male cat named Mei belongs to a 24-year-old woman named Siti Nur Najihah Azman Shah.

“Mei is actually a stray cat. I met him when he was just born, on the roadside near the kampong area more than a year ago,” she told mStar.

Apparently, Mei has never been afraid of water. Whenever Siti goes for a shower, he joins her too in the bathroom.

However, she didn’t’ know her cat can swim. Last December, she brought Mei to the beach with her. To her surprise, her cat managed to float and swim in the ankle-deep water with ease.