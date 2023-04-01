Malaysian woman MBE recipient for civil service

MALAYSIAN born and raised Jane Chelliah-Manning will receive the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) from King Charles III for her work in civil service, at a date yet to be determined.

The Star Online reported that Jane, 59, who works as an assistant director in the British government’s Department for Business, had been contacted by the United Kingdom Cabinet Office about the award.

Jane, who also contributes to the BBC Asian Network on Asian women’s issues, received the award for her contributions to civil service and British society as well as recognition as chair of a London-based charity for women with learning disabilities.

“It’s one of those rare moments in life when you get something you never dreamt would come your way. You never aimed for it. It’s other people who nominated you in secret. I never thought this would happen to me,” she said.

She dedicates her award to her late father, John Chelliah, who had encouraged her to always chase her dreams, no matter how big.

“He was the former director of the Malaysian Agricultural Producers Association. My parents always encouraged their children to aim high,” she added.

The MBE award recipient said her family’s values instilled in her growing up helped her throughout her life.

“My father was what I called a father feminist. He especially wanted to see his daughters do very well because he wanted us to have equal rights and our own careers,” she said.

Jane, who is a Master’s degree holder in international relations from the London School of Economics, said that she wants to use her highly esteemed award in a positive way with her main objective being about public service and helping others in need.

She is looking forward to meeting King Charles III during the awarding ceremony as it will be her first time meeting the British monarchy after residing for 41 years, leaving Malaysia at 18-years-old.

“I can’t imagine what the day will be like. I would probably go to sleep thinking, ‘Wow, how can a girl who left Malaysia at 18 achieve this at 59?,” she concluded.