Malaysian woman recounts horror of waking up with a drooping mouth

A Malaysian woman woke up to a nightmare when she discovered that half her face was paralysed. According to mStar, Alyn said she routinely checks her teeth in the mirror every morning because she has braces fitted.

On September 10, she woke up and felt puzzled to feel her mouth drooping on one side. After checking her mouth in the mirror for some time, she realized that her eyes and nose were frozen numb and still.

She felt scared and asked a friend to accompany her to the clinic nearby. The doctor suspected that she’s suffering from Bell’s Palsy and immediately wrote a hospital referral letter for her.

Alyn said she almost broke into tears when the doctor diagnosed her with Bell’s Palsy.

People afflicted with Bell’s Palsy experience a sudden facial weakness or paralysis which can cause the mouth to droop on one end.

At the hospital, she underwent a urine and swab test. She was also given various medications and said she’s struggling to swallow 17 pills every day.