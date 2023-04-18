Malaysian woman scammed by fake employer offering online work

SCAMMERS are pretending to be employers offering online work to unsuspecting individuals with the promise of easy tasks in exchange for payment.

Recently, on April 14, a Malaysian woman completed three easy tasks, one of which was to follow a YouTube channel. She was then paid RM15 for her “work,“ which involved raising the company’s audience total, World of Buzz reports.

The woman then chose to take on more projects after finishing the easy task and getting paid since she thought she might be able to trust this fictional company after being instructed to join a group on Telegram with 200 other “employees”.

Following that, RM50 was awarded for every 5 tasks she did. These straightforward tasks included subscribing to arbitrary YouTube channels and then taking a screenshot to send as evidence of her efforts.

After completing 10 projects, she was given RM100. The woman then went on with the scam since she was still paid despite the questionable procedure.

She was soon instructed to communicate with a “mentor” who would educate her on investing in cryptocurrencies. Her first assignment was to deposit RM100 to customer services, for which she would receive a cashback reward of RM30 plus the RM100 she had already transferred.

Despite her doubts, she believed she would not lose any money and deposited the money, which was returned to her bank account. However, she was then asked to invest an additional RM6,000 to recover the RM4,500 she had been promised.

When she approached her partner for the money, she discovered that the entire operation was a scam. She reported the incident to the police, and they emphasized the prevalence of job scams like this. It is essential to be vigilant against such online scams, and we wish her a speedy recovery from the incident.