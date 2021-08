A Malaysian Youtuber was recently called out for using singer Siti Sarah Raisuddin’s death for content and to gain more viewership. Siti Sarah passed on Monday, August 9, after battling Covid-19 while pregnant with her fourth child. The Youtuber’s video went live just a few hours of her passing. The video showed the 21-year-old influencer driving to the Muslim cemetery at Kampung Sungai Pusu in Gombak. He filmed himself walking up to the closed cemetery gates before walking back to his own car. However, a post on Twitter broke the sombre atmosphere with a good question and screenshots of the Youtuber promoting his video on Instagram. The screenshots showed the Youtuber urging people to watch his video and leave prayers as comments.

Asking viewers to leave prayers in the comments

The Twitter user Ashraf Suhaimi said, “A matter like this can be used as content? I cannot brain. For the [sake] of views? Where is the sensitivity?” The tweet quickly gained over 25,000 retweets and triggered similar criticisms online. “Wow very insensitive and stupid. Someone literally lost his other half, a daughter, a friend, and also a beloved mother and he's willing to make content like this for the sake of views? That's very stupid and low of you. This is what happens when you live with money as your God,“ a user wrote. Someone else wrote, “At least give some decency, respect to the passed ones, don’t have to do video just because you want [them] views and cash. It is utterly disgusting and disrespectful.”

Promoting the video on his IG