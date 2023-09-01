Malaysians advised to look out for fake ringgit notes

IT IS good practice to watch your money, especially when it comes to counterfeit notes as we do not want to deal with the trouble of having our hard earned money rejected at establishments let alone losing our money to such a scam.

A young woman, 莉虹, on Facebook recently shared a picture of two RM 20 notes, stating that she received a fake RM 20 note.

“It is hard to differentiate what is real and what is fake. I lost RM 20,” she said in her post.

In the photo posted on Facebook, the fake note on the top was small and it’s 20 at the top right corner, a red colour with the overall tone of the note was a faded orange colour.

The original RM 20 note is a bright orange, bigger in size and the 20 at the top right corner being an orange colour as well.