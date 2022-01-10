Malaysians breach SOPs for cheap soft drinks sale

JUST as the Christmas season comes to an end, preparation and shopping for Chinese New Year begins to pick up. Supermarkets across Malaysia are bustling with their special sales. It is no surprise that those who are celebrating are busy preparing and stocking up for the most awaited celebration.

However, the Health Ministry has warned Malaysians that even if the country is seeing a low number of cases at the moment, chances are they will rise if Malaysians continue to disobey the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Recently, a video recorded by Facebook user Wayne Lee surfaced showing shoppers jostling with each other to grab cartons of soft drinks that were on sale at an Econsave store in Setiawan.

This particular video caught the attention of netizens, who were highly disappointed by what they saw in the 41-second clip. They were outraged by the behavior of Malaysians who were willing to take such risks, even after realising the consequences of Covid-19.

Netizens took to the comment section to share their concerns over how this whole situation might lead to new Covid clusters, and blamed the supermarket for not being able to control those breaching the SOPs.

One netizen commented that as the Omicron variant is already slowly spreading, situations like this will only make it worse.

Hopefully, the higher authorities would look into this matter and take action accordingly in order to make sure situations like this never occur again.

Watch the video here.