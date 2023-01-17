Malaysians leave blunt comments under American TikToker’s video on tourists’ habits

MALAYSIANS when it comes to tourists, are generally hospitable and accommodating but as a general rule like every other country, it is important to respect the traditions and customs observed by the nation and not break any laws.

A TikTok content creator @motiotra broached the topic in his video stating that he did not want to come across as a stereotypical American tourist and asked Malaysians about annoying things that tourists do in their country.

“Here’s a question for Malaysians. (In) an effort to respect and learn more about your beautiful country, what are some things that are seen as rude in Malaysian culture and what are things that tourists do that annoy you?,” he asked in his video.

Malaysians had a field day listing tourist dos and don’ts as well as commenting on tourists’ habits that irk them.

“Drying their socks and just hanging it at a public place. For example, on a chair in a mamak eatery,” a netizen said.

“Talking too loud and not being able to read the room,” a netizen pointed out.

“Wearing shoes in someone’s house,” a netizen said.

“Just be humble and polite and you will see the beauty of Malaysians,” a netizen advised.

“Do not give things to people with your left hand, it is seen as disrespectful to the person receiving the item,” another netizen advised.

Meanwhile, a lot of netizens have referenced the begpacking incident dating a few years back as an entitled act by certain tourists who expect to be funded by the locals for their travels.

Netizens also advised not doing what French TikTok content creator Alwin did in one of his videos, gatecrashing a wedding during his travels and remarking on how the guests made him uncomfortable.