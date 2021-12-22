Malaysians present a united front during adversity

THE recent flood that hit the Klang Valley brought damage and destruction, but with it, also showed the true meaning of “kita jaga kita” in these trying times. All over social media, netizens have been offering help in various forms – shelter, clothing, food, monetary help and even transportation.

Boats and kayaks, in particular, were in high demand during the past few days, with rescuers using them to reach victims stuck on rooftops as well as pets who were left behind.

This video of a group of men who rescued a bird and some cats went viral over the weekend.

Individuals who own 4x4 trucks have also stepped in to contribute, showing no bias against race and religion in this time of crisis. Some have even travelled from other states to provide aid.

Unselfishly putting in time and effort of their own, people have been tirelessly helping out in any way they can. Numerous stories of uplifting heroism have gone viral all across social media.

In Dengkil, a volunteer put his fishing hobby to good use by bringing out his own kayak despite the deluge of floodwaters in his own home. Ferrying flood victims to the relief centres, 29-year-old Ikmal Harun also dropped off food to flood victims undergoing home quarantine as they could not leave their homes.

Social media timelines were flooded with images such as this, of individuals doing their part to help out, as well as requests for further aid and donations.

Meanwhile, several companies have been doing their part to help flood victims.

Sporting goods store Decathlon temporarily suspended the sale of kayaks, paddles and life jackets to members of the public, in order to make them available purchasable by NGOs and rescue teams. Convenience store retailer Family Mart donated ready-to-eat meals and pastries to rescue centres. And even Perodua announced that it would offer towing services to those whose vehicles had been affected or damaged by the floods.

Every bit of help counts and seeing the nation come together in this time of need has been an incredible learning experience. Our thoughts and prayers are with all victims.