Malaysians sing ‘Tanggal 31’ on MRT train, wins hearts online

PATRIOTISM can be seen in many ways. Whether as simple as attaching a Jalur Gemilang flag onto the roof of your car or attending the National Day celebrations with your loved ones.

Most recently, a TikTok user captured a beautiful sight of Malaysians travelling on an MRT train banding up to joyously sing the ‘Tanggal 31’ song.

Darren Noel shared the patriotic video on his TikTok, explaining that the passengers on the MRT suddenly burst into song.