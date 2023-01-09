Malaysians sing ‘Tanggal 31’ on MRT train, wins hearts online

PATRIOTISM can be seen in many ways. Whether as simple as attaching a Jalur Gemilang flag onto the roof of your car or attending the National Day celebrations with your loved ones.
Most recently, a TikTok user captured a beautiful sight of Malaysians travelling on an MRT train banding up to joyously sing the ‘Tanggal 31’ song.
Darren Noel shared the patriotic video on his TikTok, explaining that the passengers on the MRT suddenly burst into song.
“Surprisingly, their voices were so harmonious. As a Sabahan who enjoys singing, I couldn’t help but join them,” he said in his TikTok post which has so far garnered over 320k views.
Netizens found themselves touched by the act of patriotism.
“Things like this give me goosebumps. I love Malaysians,” said TikTok user niniamnani.
“I regret not going on the MRT today,” said TikTok user intan.