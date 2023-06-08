Malaysians win RM 3.9 mil and RM 12.9 mil jackpot on Magnum 4D machine

IF reading this story doesn’t motivate you to buy a lottery ticket for yourself, I don’t know what would. Since this is the actual remarkable tale of two locals who won big on the Magnum 4D machine.

The first winner is a construction worker in his late 50s who came close to winning the RM 12.9 million jackpot on July 26, 2023.

WeirdKaya reports that the lucky winner revealed that he worked diligently for his construction company before his perseverance eventually paid off by selecting the lottery numbers 7932 and 9207.

He opted to continue with this combination of numbers after becoming intrigued by its odd relations and combining it with his own vehicle number, 9207.

The construction worker normally made tiny bets, spending no more than RM20 for each draw he played as he had strong faith and an ambition of winning big.

He said, “It felt like a sign from the universe when I saw the numbers 7932 and 9207 together that day. I’ve been toying with these figures in anticipation of this day for more than ten years.”

The winner, ecstatic with his newfound money, intended to pay off all of his debts and give to charity.

Additionally, a 40-year-old woman who works in a bank was also privileged to earn a staggering RM 3.92 million as the second winner.

As was stated, the winner couldn’t believe her good fortune when her numbers—6925 for the first prize and 9383 for the third prize—turned out to be the winning combination.

These important figures were reportedly purchased from her for just RM 30.

She felt as though it was fate to receive such a birthday gift because it also happened to fall on her birthday.

She plans to invest in real estate purchases as well as pay off all of her outstanding debt.