Malaysians win RM 3.9m and RM 12.9m in Magnum 4D Jackpot

DESTINY definitely smiled upon two lucky Magnum 4D Jackpot winners, transforming their lives overnight when two lucky winners struck gold, winning them the Magnum 4D Jackpot of RM 12.9 million, and RM 3.92 million respectively.

The first winner was a construction worker in his late 50s, who struck Magnum 4D’s RM 12.9 million on July 26.

The story behind his winning numbers is nothing short of extraordinary. The fortunate winner had been diligently supporting Magnum 4D for more than a decade, and his persistence finally paid off when his chosen numbers, 7932 and 9207, emerged as the 1st and 3rd prize using the System Bet play of SB03.

The winner recalled how he stumbled upon the combination of 7932 after witnessing a car accident, where the car number plates of both vehicles ended with 932. Intrigued by this unexpected connection, he combined it with his own vehicle number, 9207, and decided to stick with these set of numbers ever since.

“I’ve been playing with these numbers for over a decade, hoping for this moment,“ the winner enthusiastically shared. Overjoyed with his newfound fortune, the winner revealed his plans for the winnings.

“First, I want to let the excitement settle in a bit, so I will bank in the prize money for safekeeping.

“Then, I plan to clear my existing loans and set aside a substantial education fund for my children. This windfall has given me the opportunity to secure their future, and I’m incredibly grateful for it. In the spirit of turning luck into more positive outcomes, I will also donate some money to charity so that I too can spread joy”, the winner expressed with happiness.

The second lucky winner was won by a 40-year-old who struck Magnum 4D’s RM 3.92 million on August 2. She couldn’t believe her luck when her numbers, 6295 (first prize) and 9383 (third prize) turned out to be the winning combination.

According to her, these significant numbers are her family’s vehicle numbers which she has been dedicatedly playing for over a decade. The win came as a delightful surprise to her.

“It’s even more incredible as it coincides with my birthday. It’s like destiny played a part in this win and definitely the best birthday gift to receive!”

“My top priority is to bank in the winnings safely. Later on, I will invest into buying a property and clearing all my existing loans. I will also share part of my winnings with my family members. This jackpot win is a blessing that will positively impact all our lives,“ she exclaimed.