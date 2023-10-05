Male motorcyclist arrested for kissing woman’s windshield while driving

RECENTLY, a woman had been harassed by a male motorcyclist while on the road, with the man inching closer to her vehicle to plant a kiss on the windshield.

The incident was captured on video and uploaded on Twitter @mynewshub.

The video showed the young male motorcyclist and the driver side by side driving until the harasser extended his arm to the front of her vehicle.

Having already gotten close enough, the young man inched his face closer to the woman’s windshield and kissed it for a while, and then rode away while sneaking another glance at the poor woman.

An update by Kosmo! stated that the 21-year-old man had been arrested after receiving a report from the 26-year-old woman on May 8.

Acting Kuching district police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said that the police found the 21-second-long viral video on Twitter depicting the suspect’s behaviour.

“At around 7pm in Jalan Kampung Rampangi, the team from the Kuching district police criminal investigation division arrested the suspect.

Merbin added said that the suspect has two previous criminal records related to narcotics and property.

He was also found to have a psychiatrist’s treatment card from Hospital Umum Sarawak and was still undergoing follow-up treatment.

The case is currently investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 28 of the Sarawak Minor Offenses Ordinance 1957. If found guilty, he can face five to 10 year’s imprisonment or fined or both.