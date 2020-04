On April 17 a little past 12pm KST, MAMAMOO’s music video for the track “HIP” surpassed 100 million views on Youtube!

This news is great for the girl group who released their newest title “HIP” about five months, two days and 18 hours on November 14, 2019.

Even sweeter, “HIP” is MAMAMOO’s first music video to hit 100 million views on their official Youtube channel.

Congratulations MAMAMOO!

Check out their hit music video above.