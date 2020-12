The song Kau Ilhamku by Malaysian veteran singer Man Bai is iconic and has been sung by many schoolchildren during school events.

To commemorate the song’s 25th anniversary, Man Bai (real name Abdul Rahman Osman) released a new version of his 1995 classic pop hit.

Originally written by Asmin Mudin, Kau Ilhamku 2020 is given a fresh new arrangement by Man Bai together with renowned music producer and composer Mac Chew.

“Through Kau Ilhamku 2020, I try to honour the song that made my name back in the day,” Man Bai said in a press release.

“By giving this song a new lease of life with a more powerful musical arrangement, this version presents a more beautiful musical offering.

“To reflect the song’s meaning that puts someone who is a source of inspiration on a pedestal, I tried to take this song to a higher level.”

The new music video for the song also pays homage to homegrown and international stars whose talents have made a lasting impact on him.

Some of the artists he honoured included Tan Sri P Ramlee, Datuk Sudirman Arshad, Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and rock legend Eddie Van Halen.

“I dedicate this song to all the artistes who have built and coloured the art world with their masterpieces.

“Even though they are gone, they are still and will continue to be a source of inspiration to music practitioners and fans,” he said.

Kau Ilhamku was featured in the movie Layar Lara which took home Best Film at the 13th Malaysian Film Festival in 1997.

Kau Ilhamku 2020 is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, JOOX, iTunes, KKBox and Deezer.