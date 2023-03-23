Man caught ‘human parking’ laughs at woman for reprimanding him

HUMAN PARKING should not be normalised, but there will always be those who feel entitled to do so, even when it is against the law.

A young woman recently had the worst luck encountering a man human parking with a woman.

TikTok user @larojtfl recorded her coming across the two individuals standing on an empty parking spot, ‘reserving’ it for someone else at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center (MITEC) during the MATTA Fair 2023 exhibition.

In the video, the man’s car was believed to be parked elsewhere, and he even said the parking space belonged to him.

Upset and frustrated, the young woman said: “Wow! Really? ‘Cop’ parking like this?

The man clad in red seemed amused by her reaction and even asked her: “What is the big deal?”

“It is a big deal because everyone is trying to wait for parking legally, you know?,” she responded.

The entitled man continued to laugh at her response and ignored her, talking to his friend accompanying him in human parking.

She then pointed out that another car before her wanted to park but could not as the man “told the car to go away”.

The video amassed over 500,000 views, with netizens blasting the man for his selfish

“These people have some nerve. Stop in front of the spot and call security,” a netizen suggested.

“She is still so nice to him. Voice still so soft. Park the car in front of him. Trying to talk some sense into him. This type of person has no sense,” another netizen quipped.

“Does he know that when he reserves parking like this, he will get sued or go to jail?” a netizen pointed out.