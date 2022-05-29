Man caught stealing neighbour’s underwear in the middle of the night (Video)

A MAN in Kampar, Perak was caught red-handed on camera for stealing his neighbour’s underwear that was left to dry on clothes, Malaysia Trend reports.

The incident is said to have taken place in a student residential area nearby Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR).

According to a CCTV footage that went viral on social media, the thief can be seen loitering suspiciously outside a house at night.

He then snatches a piece of women’s underwear from the clothes rack.

After that, he kept the underwear in his pocket and fled.

It was also reported that the video was recorded last year, but went viral recently.