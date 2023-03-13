Man confronts delivery rider, accuses him of taking away local jobs

IN today’s world, kindness should be extended to all, irrespective of their skin color, size, or shape. It is imperative to be courteous without preconceived notions or biases. Furthermore, it is never acceptable to bother or harass anyone.

Recently, a video has gone viral on social media, showing a man’s interaction with a foreign food delivery rider in Singapore. The man scolded the foreigner for working local delivery jobs and forced him to open his app profile, although it is unclear how the discussion began.

“Give me the receipt. If not, I will call the police now. It’s very simple,” the man said to the foreigner.

“You’re not supposed to come to Singapore and do all this. Our jobs are getting lesser because of people like you.

The man then forced the foreigner to open his app profile as he pleaded to be left alone.

“You dare to visit and perform at Orchard some more. I’ve been doing this for four years now,“ the man stated.

This man’s heartless behaviour had caused an outrage of people condemning the man stating:

“Find another job, you’re a Singaporean, a lot of educational courses are subsidised. You have that unearned advantage of doing so. Yet you’re complaining and attacking an innocent man who is hustling to make a living for himself.”

Another Twitter user mentioned, “Let the man earn some extra living. No one is taking your jobs,”

Numerous online users urged the man to sympathise with the foreigner as we’re all just trying to make a living. With the exception of prejudice, the community has been urged by this widely shared film to be a little more tolerant of immigrants.