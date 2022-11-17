Man cries and walks down the aisle alone at his wedding reception

RECENTLY, a Malaysian man cried when he had to walk down the aisle all by himself at his wedding reception.

According to a report by SAYS, the bridegroom, 21-year-old Muhammad Iqbal Ishak and his wife, 24-year-old Nor Syafiqah Rozita Rody was supposed to attend their wedding reception on Dec 12 last year.

However, he was asked to be on duty that day, and the wedding had to be rescheduled, reported Harian Metro.

In honor of their anniversary, his wife had decided to reschedule the wedding to Sept 29 2022.

Unfortunately, a day before the wedding, Iqbal had to take his wife to a doctor because she suddenly developed severe allergies and was too weak.

Syafiqah was then referred to Hospital Selayang before being warded for further treatments.

Iqbal’s attempt to persuade the doctor to release his wife for one day was proven futile when he was advised to let his wife receive medical treatment at the hospital.

The couple also decided that it would be best to proceed with the wedding, as Syafiqah’s family had already flown from Sabah to Kuala Lumpur for the ceremony.

“I tried to control my emotions, but ended up crying when I walked down the aisle and stood on the dais,“ Iqbal said after the wedding,“ he reportedly said.