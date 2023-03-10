Man desperately in search for his family; Last spotted at Pulau Perhentian

A holiday that turned sour for this worried husband, and father when he learned he might not ever see his family again.

Ah Pek had taken to Facebook to ask for help in locating his mother-in-law, brother, and two children after they left for a vacation to Pulau Perhentian, Terengganu, and suddenly vanished in thin air.

“I may not frequently ask for help, but this time, I really need help,“ the post wrote.

Moreover, he added “Up until today, I have not been able to get in touch with my mother-in-law, younger brother, or my two children.”

According to the local, the family was travelling in a blue Proton Saga, with the licence plate JRW 6380.

It was known, in order to travel to Pulau Perhentian, they parked their car at the Kuala Besut jetty before hopping on to the island.

“The most recent update (from the family members) occurred on Friday, September 29. We haven’t talked since then. A police report has also been submitted to the police station”, he added.

Strangely, according to the family members’ lodgings, it appears that everyone had checked out on September 30 (Saturday) when he went to investigate the problem to locate his family.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the family members, you can contact Ah Pek at +6017-3360049.