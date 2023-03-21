Man discovers couple used stolen credit card multiple times after losing wallet in KL restaurant

LOSING our purse or wallet can be quite a frightful ordeal as our important cards like bank cards and identification cards are kept in there, and how it may land up in the hands of an unscrupulous person looking for a quick payday.

A man recently lost his wallet while queuing up at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur and discovers that a couple had swiped his credit card multiple times at several shops.

China Press reported that the man had lodged a police report and contacted his bank to block his credit card after two days since he lost his wallet at the restaurant on Mar 17 and had realised his wallet was missing on Mar 19 when he was moving in between homes.

He mentioned that he used Apple Pay for most of his expenditures, which is also why he had yet to figure out that his wallet was lost at the time.

In checking his financial statements, the victim found that his credit card was used at several drugstores. Through the perpetrator’s digital footprints, he managed to locate the area where his credit card was used.

Using whatever evidence he had of the unlawful transactions, the victim requested CCTV footage from the drugstore where his card was used illegally. By reviewing the footage, he discovered that a couple was allegedly behind the unauthorised purchases.

In the store’s security footage, the young couple was seen making exorbitant purchases with the young woman handling the transactions while her boyfriend was on the sidelines and carrying their hefty loot outside the store.

“I’m thankful that the drugstore involved was able to help me out by providing the CCTV footage”, he said.

In a post on Facebook, he implored netizens for help in looking for the thieving couple in order to have his wallet returned to him, not expecting this sort of thing could happen to him.