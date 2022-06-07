Man escaped crocodile attack by slapping the reptile

A MAN in Kuching, cheated death after he managed to escape from a crocodile attack with minor injuries at Kampung Tabuan Melayu.

The man was doing some repair work at his house near the riverbank during the incident.

The Borneo Post reported that he managed to escape from the jaws of the ferocious beast by only slapping its head as it was only a relatively small ‘baby croc’.

The victim had since been treated for his wounds at a nearby health clinic.

This is the second crocodile attack reported in Sarawak within a month, with the last one being in Telaga Ai involving a seven-year-old boy on May 21.

The boy’s remains had not been found since.