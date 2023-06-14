Man finds SIM card tray pin in chili crab at Singaporean restaurant

TIME and time again, reports of foreign objects found in food have surfaced often these days, sowing the seeds of doubt in others about whether eateries can be trusted to uphold food safety regulations.

A Singaporean man recently found, much to his horror, a SIM card tray pin in his meal during a Mother’s Day meal with his 71-year-old mother.

The man, identified as Zhang, found the foreign object in his meal while consuming it halfway through. He had purchased the chilli crab meal using a buy one free voucher offered by the restaurant.

Shin Min Daily News reported that Zhang made the discovery of the 2cm long pin floating in the sauce and speculated that it could have been due to the kitchen staff handling SIM cards.

The 40-year-old was compensated with a fresh plate of chili crabs but did not have the appetite to eat it and bagged it for a takeaway.

Not to mention, Zhang had rejected the restaurant’s offer of a S$20 discount, saying that his initial voucher worth S$88 had covered his entire meal and he already spent S$29 on other dishes.

“This is not about a stapler bullet that could accidentally fall into the food during packaging. It’s a SIM card tray pin.

“The potential implications could’ve been severe if either of us had swallowed it. We might have ended up in a hospital, possibly requiring surgery,” Zhang clarified.

Zhang revealed that he also reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), after the discovery of the pin.

The restaurant did apologise afterwards with the restaurant’s chef suggesting that the pin could have fallen into the food when it was out being served or was in the crab already,

The restaurant manager also assured him that the pin found in the food was an accident.