Man furious after spending RM 20 for undercooked chicken at fast food joint

THE quality of the food served at chain restaurants has clearly decreased since the outbreak, and while few have improved their quality control, many establishments have yet to do so.

According to China Press, the consumer posted about his experience on Facebook. Claiming that when he ate his takeaway chicken at home, he discovered the chicken leg was still raw.

Pictures that were included with the Facebook post showed that the chicken leg’s interior was pinkish-red and that some of the meat was still securely attached to the bone.

According to the receipt that was published in the article, the accused fast-food restaurant is situated in Damansara Uptown.

The client was upset, not because he had spent RM20 on undercooked chicken but rather because the experience had ruined his appetite.

He sighed “After bringing it home and seeing its condition, I was fuming, rather than wasting time packing awful meals, why not employ professionals instead?”

His social media post went viral, reaching a large number of users and inciting indignation in the fast food industry owing to the inherent risks of consuming raw food.

What are your thoughts on this? Is the mistake acceptable, particularly coming from a renowned fast food restaurant?