Man gets staff at food stall to call him “Sayang” in lighthearted prank

FOOD apps are so advanced these days – all it takes is a simple click and food is delivered right to your doorstep. However, there are still people who prefer to walk in and buy their own food directly.

Recently on TikTok, a funny video of a man, posting under the user account @alif_ashaari, pranking a stall employee went viral. According to the video, the incident took place at the Seah Im food centre in Singapore, at a food court stall named Farasha.

Apparently, the staff will ask for the customer’s name when taking the order, and will then call out their names when their orders are ready. What stole everyone’s attention was that he did not reveal his real name, but instead wrote down “Sayang” (Darling) for the staff to call out.

When the staff did so, the man burst into laughter, surprising everyone. He and the staff of the stall then joked with each other as he went to pick up his order.

TikTok users were amused by the man’s behaviour and left comments such as:

“He looked disappointed when it was a guy who came to collect.”

The video garnered over 309,700 views, 44,300 likes and 405 comments on TikTok.

You can watch the video here.