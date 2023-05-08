Man in Cheras raises middle finger, attempts to drive against traffic while carrying machete

RECENTLY, a man in Cheras, KL did not handle being confronted for driving against traffic on a one-way road well.

Before it was reposted on other social media sites, the two-minute film was first uploaded on the Facebook group Myvi 3rd Generations Club Malaysia.

Prior to arriving at the intersection directly in front of Cheras Leisure Mall, the victim was seen on the video driving in a one-way lane.

The video starts of with the victim leaving the intersection, a grey Nissan Almera driver was seen swerving into the lane rapidly and obviously going against the flow of traffic.

When the driver realised the victim was not going to move away, he instantly got out of his car, scolded the victim, while flashing his machete.

The victim insisted to not let him drive against traffic as he got back into his car and pointed his middle finger at him.

Soon after, the victim was not pleased when the driver reversed his vehicle and it ended with both of them leaving the intersection.

Moreover, then the victim continued to drive till the man pulled him over, as he made the decision to tailgate him.

The man in the driver’s seat of the vehicle nonchalantly waved his machete as the video ended.

Wow, scary things are happening on the road. Be careful, and tell us what you would do if you were in this circumstance.