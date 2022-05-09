Man killed by friend’s exotic pet snake, now on loose

A MAN in Selangor died after a puff adder bit him, a highly venomous snake brought in from the African continent, NST reports.

According to the report, the victim was helping his friend, who was an exotic pet keeper, when he was bitten on both his right and left hand on Friday.

The victim, from Selangor, reportedly died 23 hours post-incident while the antivenom (Antivipmyn-Africa) was being procured from the Singapore Zoo.

Puff adder (Bitis arietans) is estimated to cause over 40,000 deaths annually in Africa and without appropriate clinical management and anti-venom, the outcome is poor.