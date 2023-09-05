Man laid off after applying for paternity leave

A MAN has been dismissed by his supervisor after requesting paternity leave to look after his wife following her early delivery.

The man posted on TikTok screenshots of the conversation he had with his supervisor regarding his application for a week’s paternity leave after his wife gave birth earlier than expected.

“You said your wife’s due date was on May 25 (25/5). Why is it so early?,” the supervisor asked.

The employee then replied that the birthing was earlier than intended to which the supervisor was not happy with his answer and asked him: “Then what about your job? Who is going to do it? Me?”

The man tried to reason with his supervisor, saying that he needed to take care of his wife after she gave birth, to which the supervisor simply responded by notifying him that he did not have to come to work anymore.

“Don’t be like this, boss,” the employee said, pleading with his supervisor to see reason.

The supervisor then demanded proof of his wife giving birth, and the employee sent him a photo of the birthing ward but to no avail, the supervisor still told him to resign, and said to him: “I don’t need you anymore.”

“Don’t do this to me, boss. I need this job. I have a lot of responsibilities here,” he said, begging his supervisor once more.

The next day, the supervisor was still adamant about his decision in letting the employee go and told him that he will receive his pay on May 7.

To make matters worse for the man, someone else had taken over his position. The man begged his supervisor again and even apologised to him, promising that he will report for work the day after the next, however, the supervisor had not answered his pleas.

According to Wau Post, the man said that he had contacted the Labour Department and will be reporting his supervisor’s actions.

“As of now, I’ve got no time to make a report yet, as my baby is diagnosed with jaundice”, he said.