Man-made shed housing van found in middle of the road

A MAN-MADE shed housing a van built in the middle of a road in Kuantan, Pahang was discovered by a city council.

The Kuantan’s City Council’s Facebook post stated that the shed was found in Seri Mahkota.

“An unusual case here. A shed was found situated in the middle of the road for parking purposes,” the city council said in their post.

They added that a notice for removal had been issued and failure to comply will result in enforcement actions by the council.

Netizens, needless to say, were perplexed by the shed’s existence.

“Craziest person in Malaysia,” a netizen quipped.

“This is the new norm for parking,” a netizen jokingly said.

Some netizens have urged the council to just take down the shed to ensure that nobody else pulls this kind of stunt.

Meanwhile, another netizen recalled a dog kennel built in the middle of the road but their complaints were not taken seriously.

“At Mahkota Aman, there are even dog kennels being built on the road. Doesn’t (the city council) want to take action? I helped report the incident but it was me who was threatened and asked about,“ claimed the user who said his anonymity as a complainant was not respected,” a netizen said.