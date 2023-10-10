Man offers beggar a free meal, shocked at RM70 nasi kandar bill

WHILE many people try to be kind to others, it is unavoidable that some of them will take it for granted.

Recently, in a post on X, a man mentioned that he was at an Ampang-area Nasi Kandar restaurant.

He allegedly approached a beggar as he was about to make his own meal purchase. Moreover, he wrote that the beggar then requested money to be able to buy food.

The man insistently decided to treat the man to a meal without much thought.

“I told him to just get a meal for himself and I will cover his bill”, said the man.

Additionally, the beggar thanked him briefly, and quickly packed his lunch and hurried off.

To his surprise, he was shocked to see that the total bill was a whopping RM70.

It was then he discovered when he checked the bill that the beggar had ordered expensive dishes with beef, chicken, prawns, and squid.

Following his post, many online users commented on the problem he ran into and called the beggar an opportunist.

While, a different person said, “May God grant you tenfold blessings for providing for others with your own money.”

The post did, however, have a commenter who claimed to have experienced the same thing.

The man claimed that after accepting his offer to pay, “the beggar then brought his entire clique and the total for the bill became RM80 for 6 people, advising the next time, to just give them RM1.”

Do let us know what you would do in this circumstance.