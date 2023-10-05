Man outraged after being charged RM337 for three mantis prawns at Penang restaurant

A MAN was recently outraged after being charged RM337 for three mantis prawns ordered at a restaurant in Penang.

He expressed his dissatisfaction on the now-deleted 槟城吹水站 Facebook group, stating that he has 38 years of experience as a chef and considered the pricing of the dish ridiculous and unreasonable.

In response, the restaurant’s owner, Huang, explained that the price of the prawns is determined by their quality, and the higher the grade of the prawn, the more expensive it will be.

According to Oriental Daily, Huang claimed that the mantis prawns sold in his restaurant are “A-grade,“ hence the higher price.

Due to the limited supply in the market for three months, the mantis prawns are sold according to the market price at RM45 per 100 grams.

Huang stated that they have marked the price of each type of seafood in the glass tank and have also written the minimum weight of each prawn.

Huang clarified that the unhappy customer insisted on ordering three mantis prawns despite the staff advising that two mantis prawns were enough.

The customer did not raise any issues when the prawns were caught and weighed in front of him, which is why Huang did not understand why the matter was taken to Facebook.