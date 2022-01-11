Man pays over RM12,000 following drifting stunt

RECENTLY, a man had to fork out around 100,000 baht (RM12,438) as compensation for the vehicles affected after his drifting session at a car park in Thailand.

The Bangkok Post reported that the incident took place at 1pm on Oct 28 in the parking lot of the elephant camp, Chang Puak Camp, Hatyai with the perpetrator identified by Hat Yai tourist police Pol Lt Col Anuwat Rithichai, as 32-year-old Abdul Raii Azmi, who left the scene after six rounds of drifting, not realising the extent of the damage caused to the surrounding vehicles.

Anuwat explained that while performing the drifting stunt, the tyres sent rock fragments flying in the air, shattering the windows and destroying the vehicles’ body and paint of one car and three tuk-tuks.

The vehicle owners then lodged a police report at the Kho Hong police station.

“Azmi and his wife were then taken to the Hat Yai tourist police station to meet with the owners of the four vehicles,” he said.

The four owners then demanded 107,000 baht (RM13,406) as compensation, however, they reached a consensus that Abdul Raii needed to pay 99,000 baht (RM 12,403) where the amount would be distributed among the four owners, based on the severity of the damage imposed on their vehicles.