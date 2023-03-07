Man praised for giving out free refreshments to motorists stuck in traffic on Hari Raya Haji

KINDNESS can be found in the most unexpected of places. Most recently, a kind gesture towards road users won over the hearts of Malaysian netizens.

TikTok user Zai Ismail shared the 25 second video of the man handing out free refreshments to motorists on the highway heading to Gua Musang, Kelantan on the first day of Hari Raya Aidiladha.

On the road was a signboard with the word ‘free’ written on it as the man heads to each car that stops and hands them what looks like a cold refreshing beverage.

The TikTok video has already garnered 12.3K likes with netizens praising the man for his kindness.

User mizterh04 said “Congratulations to the giver, may your kindness be rewarded. To the road users, do not throw the used cups everywhere.” while TikTok user oranglaut_59 commented “It’s very easy how he opted to do a good deed, may he be an example to everyone.”

According to the comments on the TikTok video, the kind Samaritan is supposedly the owner of a car wash in Gua Musang and is known for his generosity.