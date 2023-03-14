Man rejected by workforce due to unrecgonised bachelor’s degree

A YOUNG MAN’S bachelor’s degree was rejected by Malaysian and Singaporean workforces due to being unrecognised, after working hard for five years to obtain the degree.

The man surnamed Deng said that he obtained his degree in 2015 from a private college in Johor Bahru, according to a report by Sin Chew Daily. He was recommended to study at that college through a friend of his.

Due to his family’s financial struggles, he was drawn in by the college’s affordable fees of RM17,000 and work-study flexibility hence, Deng enrolled in the institution studying for a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 2010.

“I paid over SGD5,104 (RM17,000) for what I thought was an accredited certificate, and I only found out after I was told by a bank that my degree was not recognised”, he said.

After graduating, he applied to work at a bank in Johor Bahru and that is when trouble began for Deng as the bank did not recognise his bachelor’s degree, a week before work began.

Having no choice, he had to start from the bottom and work odd jobs as a security guard and a call centre attendant in Singapore for eight years only using his high school qualifications.

He added that he returned to the college he obtained the unrecognised degree and urged them to provide an explanation for his useless degree but the college administration was of no help and even threatened to sue Deng for defamation. Not only that, he also lodged reports to the police, consumer tribunal and even the Ministry of Higher Education but he was at a dead end with wanting to solve the issue at the time.

Deng added that 10 of his coursemates also went through the similar ordeal with their bachelor’s degrees.

Fast forward to April 2022, he gave another shot to pursue his dream of being a financial analyst and enrolled in a UK-based university, studying remotely for a bachelor’s degree in business administration, all thanks to the encouragement of his family and friends.

Pertaining to Deng’s case, member of Parliament Jimmy Puah Wee Tse pointed out that colleges cannot issue a bachelor’s degree on their own and only university and university colleges can do so.

Jimmy Puah added that there were many cases reminiscent of this in which these institutions lure students wanting work-study flexibility combined with discounted tuition fees.

“These institutions would usually target poverty-stricken families or students who wish to study and work at the same time”, he said.

He also urged form five students who have completed their secondary education to thoroughly check the qualifications of colleges or universities they want to enroll in to avoid a situation like this.

Jimmy also vowed to help Deng in taking this issue up to the Ministry of Higher Education and said that Deng may take legal action against the college he obtained his unrecgonised bachelor’s degree.