Man robbed in broad daylight after being tricked by duo who pretended his tyres were punctured

NOWADAYS, as criminals get more creative with their ‘craft’, it is best not to trust anyone too quickly and be cautious of others as you never know their intentions.

A man was recently robbed in broad daylight in Tawau by two men who tricked him into believing his tires were punctured.

The incident took place recently opposite a row of shops at what was once Empress Theater in Jalan Masjid, Tawau, according to a report by China Press.

The security footage shows that a man wearing a white shirt, donning a cap and a black mask had rounded the victim’s truck first, walking closely and turning before the victim got into his car.

Shortly after the 57-year-old victim got into his vehicle, another man wearing a dark coloured t-shirt had approached him.

Tawau district police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin had stated that the man who approached the victim told him that nails had punctured his tyres. The older man, unaware, alighted from his truck to inspect the tyres.

In the clip, the man in the white t-shirt that was circling his car earlier, opened the victim’s truck door on the passenger’s side, taking his belongings, and quickly fled while his accomplice in the dark-coloured shirt was still talking to the older man and left a few moments later.

The victim kept on checking his tyres for a while and went to go back into his car as he looked into his vehicle, he seemed like he was looking for something, presumably for his belongings that were stolen.

It is said that the victim’s bag contained cash amounting to RM300, together with his bank cards. The police are currently investigating this case under Section 379 of the Penal Code.