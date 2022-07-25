Man’s ex-wife & alleged girlfriend commit suicide after he dies from kidney disease

TWO women reportedly have died from an act of suicide upon learning about the death of their lover.

According to chinese daily, China Press, the bodies of two women were found in a terraced home located at Taman Tanah Putih Baru in Pahang.

Quoting Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu, the daily reports that preliminary investigations into the case have revealed that the man’s 38-year-old ex-wife was found in the second-storey floor of the home.

His 23-year-old alleged girlfriend, who was living with them at the time, was found in the living room on the ground floor.

The man was reportedly suffering from chronic kidney disease prior to his death. He passed away last Friday before both women ended their lives hours later.