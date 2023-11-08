Man’s wife discharged at 4am due to lack of funds

ALL of us now have insurance policies, and with that security comes the knowledge that your medical bills will be covered, especially during difficult times. But what would you do if your loved one had to be released at odd hours because of insufficient funds?

Muhammad Farqhan recently made a TikTok video that went viral for his disturbing account of his wife’s ordeal in a Selangor hospital.

As a result, he was given the opportunity to express his perspective in an interview with mStar.

At 9 o’clock that night, he took his wife to the hospital. When he arrived, he was informed that the RM150 four-bed ward was completely booked.

Consequently, the pricier ward, which costs RM650 per night, was their only choice. Unfortunately, according to Farqhan, his wife’s medical insurance only covered the 4-bed unit, so she had to cough up the additional RM500 in cash.

Unable to decide right away, a staff member advised Farqhan that he and his wife vacate the medical facility first and return after the 4-bed ward becomes available.

Farqhan insisted on having his wife admitted to the hospital despite being forced to leave since waiting in the emergency room wasn’t permitted. He was concerned for his wife’s wellbeing.

Furthermore, he received a call from his wife as he began his way home, informing him that she had been told to be released and go home by herself. It was around four in the morning.

Unsurprisingly, this infuriated Farqhan, who hurried back to the hospital and sought an explanation from the doctor on duty.

The doctor assured him that, “They weren’t trying to discharge my wife, just to get her out of there as soon as possible. I had to spend RM705 in hospital bills in the end,“ he stated.

This demonstrates how crucial it is to know the scope of your insurance coverage and how much it covers in order to prevent such scenarios. What would you do in his shoes?