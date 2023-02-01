Man scolds supermarket cashier for rude behaviour towards his mother

RECENTLY, a video went viral involving an angry customer confronting a cashier who was rude to his mother.

The drama unfolded when the cashier allegedly closed her cashier counter abruptly.

The customer then decided to confront the cashier as he and his mother had been queuing for quite while, and the counter was allegedly closed right before their turn to make payment.

“What did you say earlier? Go somewhere else (to another cashier)?,” he asked the cashier.

The cashier then responded that her counter was closed. To this, he asked where was the sign to indicate so, and she pointed to a customer before him.

“Actually, the line for the counter was supposed to end here,” the cashier said, gesturing to an imaginary line outside the cashier.

The man asked her back whether that was her actual answer for this issue he was experiencing and she retorted back at him, stating that she did not notice him in the queue.

“Now you want to say that your counter is closed? Is that all you can say?,” he said.

“I did not even see you there (in the queue),” she responded.

“You are supposed to notice me. You are the cashier,” he responded to the cashier.

The cashier continued to ignore him and he continued piling her with questions while she was helping customers complete their transactions.

“Excuse me. Is this how you treat people? I do not care, I want you to end your line with me,” he requested.

The cashier continued ignoring him and went about her business handling the customers’ purchases.

He then went on to say that she should have put a sign at the counter to indicate whether it is closed or open and how as a cashier, she is supposed to be aware of how many customers are in line.

The customer then explained in another video on his TikTok account that he had confronted the cashier because of how she had answered his mother rudely regarding the cashier being closed without any proper indication.

“My mom asked the cashier calmly why and she answered her rudely and it made me angry. She (the cashier) raised her voice towards my mom and acted like she was getting rid of her, which I found incredibly rude.

“If someone were to talk to your mother rudely, wouldn’t you get mad as well? You would want to defend your mother, right?,” he explained.

Yesterday, he uploaded another update on TikTok stating that the issue has been resolved and the supermarket chief cashier and manager had reached out to him and apologised for their cashier’s behaviour.