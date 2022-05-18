Man “shoots” RM100k in the air at nightclub

THE last sector to reopen in Malaysia after being hit by the initial pandemic lockdown two years ago, nightclubs were finally allowed to resume operations on May 15.

And as expected, Malaysians who frequent nightclubs behaved exactly as one might expect.

In an unnamed nightclub, a man was recorded “shooting” RM100,000 into the crowd by loading RM50 banknotes into a Supreme “money gun”.

The man is alleged to be cryptocurrency entrepreneur and luxury watch dealer by China Press.

The video cel="nofollow" href="https://www.facebook.com/MalaysiaNewsEyes/videos/704499490761630/" target="_blank">lips were uploaded by local model Gatita Yan on her Instagram Story, before being shared by others across social media.

Yan also joined in on the money gun splurging.

A majority of netizens in various comment sections seem to agree that the money would be better spent on social causes and was a callous display of wealth.

One Facebook user called it a stupid act.

“This is an example [that the non-Chinese] think all [are] Chinese too rich and [do] not need help in [Malaysia]. Wrong impression,” he said.

Do you agree that it was a poor display by the man?