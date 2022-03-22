Man stands up for son’s right to OKU parking spot

RECENTLY, a father by the name of Isma Nizam Norahman took to Facebook to air his grievances over a recent incident that occurred involving his son, a differently-abled child.

He explained that during a recent trip to the park, he noticed that the OKU parking spot was taken up by a lone chair, which the father would realise later was being “chup-ed” by a street vendor.

Upon moving the chair and parking his vehicle in the spot, the vendor approached him, asking Isma to move his car so that the vendor could offload his things in the parking spot.

Isma told the vendor he had an OKU child, while bringing out the walking device for his son. The vendor told him to move his car later, presumably after bringing his son out.

Standing his ground, Isma proceeded to explain that it is his right to leave his car parked in the OKU-designated spot.

“OKU. This parking is for the OKU. There is even a Selangor OKU sticker, my son is visibly OKU, so do I really need to move my car? If I was alone without my son, I won’t need to park on this blue box. It’s embarrassing, brother, to be an able-bodied person that parks on a spot that isn’t his right,” Isma firmly said.

The vendor then apologised and left him alone.

Isma said that he would later tell his son that if people attempt to take advantage of their “weakness”, they would have to defend themselves and their rights. “When you’re older and this happens in front of you, just make a report,” he concluded.

Netizens were understandably outraged over the callous behaviour of the vendor, and praised Isma for standing up for his son.

What would you have done if you had witnessed this?