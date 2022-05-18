Man takes a swing at errant motorcyclist, earns praise

A VIDEO showing a pedestrian in Penang swinging a bag at a motorcyclist who ran a red light recently went viral on Facebook.

In the video, it appears that a middle aged ‘uncle’ decided to take matters into his own hands when a motorcyclist who ran a red light nearly struck him as he attempted to cross the road in Farlim, Penang.

According to Penang Kini, the uncle swung his bag at the passing motorcyclist, almost hitting him square in the face and garnering him the respect of the internet.

The uncle can be seen crossing road on the yellow zebra crossing as the car stopped upon the red light.

He then came to a halt while crossing the street because a motorbike ran the red light.

The uncle flung his bag at the motorcyclist's head just as he was ready to do the same.

The motorcyclist dodged the hit by turning his head out of the way at the last possible moment, and the two continued on their journey.

The uncle’s action drew a lot of praise from netizens on Facebook who commended him for taking action – but wished that he had aimed better.