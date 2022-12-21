Man threatens to sue girlfriend for maxing out his credit card on birthday gifts

BIRTHDAYS in relationships are somewhat inescapable since its a day to celebrate your partner’s existence and show your appreciation by pampering them with attention and gifts but the moment may be ruined if financial boundaries are not set when gift-giving.

A Taiwanese woman shared that her boyfriend has threatened to take legal action against her for exceeding his credit card limit of over RM4,000 due to overspending on her birthday gifts.

She said in her post on social media platform Zuvio that her boyfriend gave her his credit card as a gesture to let her buy whatever she wanted but she said that he went off on her for spending $30,000TWD (RM4,338) on her gifts.

“My boyfriend gave me his credit card and told me to buy a birthday gift for myself. Since he has given me the ‘green light’, I’m definitely going to go all out.

“Along with the deals given on 11.11 and 12.12, I bought up to $30,000TWD (RM4,338) worth of gifts but he got mad at me,” she confessed in her post.

Her boyfriend told her that he was bombarded with notifications of her hefty purchases after his work meeting and contacted her, furious with her overspending.

“He called me and yelled at me asking why I spent so much, and I got angry at him. I told him that he was the one who gave me his card, why is he mad at me for buying gifts for myself now?”, she said.

She concluded in her post that he threatened to sue her if she does not cough up the money spent.