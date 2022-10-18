Man throws violent tantrum in restaurant due to sold out meal

IT IS an upsetting experience to find the food you planned on having had been sold out.

However, a man recently took it up a notch by throwing a violent fit in a restaurant because their food was sold out.

World of Buzz reported that police had arrested a man on Oct 16 after throwing a violent tantrum in a restaurant at Old Klang Road because their food had run out of stock.

Brickfields distict police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said that the suspect arrived at the restaurant in Taman Sri Sentosa at 1.40 am and wanted to grab some food, but the restaurant staff had told him the food was sold out, which enraged him.

To show his dissatisfaction, he caused a scene by throwing items everywhere in the establishment, and in the viral CCTV footage, the perpetrator was seen pushing tubs of what looked like food on the floor. He also flipped many tables, messing up the restaurant area before heading out.

“The public informed members of the Petaling Police Station’s Sector 27 Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB), who were on a follow-up patrol, that the suspect was near Surau Al-Akhlaqiah. During the arrest, the suspect acted aggressively and tried to escape. However, we finally got him at Flat Petaling Utama, Jalam PJS 1/52, Petaling Jaya,” Amihizam reportedly said in a media statement.

Amihizam stated the suspect had pled guilty in the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court on Oct 17, under Section 427 of the Penal Code, with a fine of RM1,000 or two months’ jail.